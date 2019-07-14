Everything we know about the 13 weeks of roadworks due to start around Halifax town centre

Roadworks set to last 13 weeks around Halifax town centre are set to begin tomorrow (Monday)

We look at how the roadworks will affect travelling in around Halifax for the next few months.

Where will the work begin?

The project, which has been planned in close conjunction with Calderdale Council, will begin on Monday 15 July, at the junction of Northgate and Winding Road.

From 15 July, there will be restricted lane access on Northgate to ensure a safe working space while engineers replace the gas main.

Will the traffic lights system be affected?

Due to the complexity of the engineering involved, and to ensure the safety of our teams and members of the public during the project, it will be necessary to introduce some traffic management.

The existing traffic lights will be unaffected, however NGN is working with Urban Traffic Control to adjust light timings in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Can we expect delays around the town centre and the Broad Street Plaza?

Phased night working will also be introduced to ensure the junction at Broad Street Plaza car park remains unaffected during the day.

It’s expected that journey times will increase because of the traffic management, so motorists and commuters are advised to leave extra time for travel while the works take place.

What work is actually being done?

The North of England’s gas distributer, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing £250k to upgrade to the gas distribution network in the Northgate area of Halifax.

The works involve replacing 160 metres of ageing metallic gas main with new plastic pipes.

Chris Nevison, NGN Business Lead for Pennines, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

“We have worked closely with Calderdale Council to plan this works. We know that town centre works have a major impact on road users and would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst we carry out this essential project.

“We apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible’’