Everything we know so far about police closing the M62 motorway

The M62 is still closed in both directions after a man fell from a bridge and a motorcyclist and a vehicle collided.

Here's what we know so far:

READ MORE: M62 closed by police as men suffer life-threatening injuries in bridge fall and separate motorcycle crash

What's happened?

Police have closed the M62 in both directions near Huddersfield - this is due to separate incidents between junction 22-23 and another at junction 24.

Firstly, police were carrying out accident investigation work at the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24.

There was a crash between a motorcyclist and a vehicle just after 1am.

Then at 5am a man was spotted on Scammonden Bridge - also known as Rainbow Bridge.

He fell at around 6am and police are still at the scene.

What condition are the men involved?

Both the man who fell from the bridge and the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

How is traffic coping?

Unsurprisingly, the incidents have caused chaos on the roads. Motorists report sitting on the motorway for several hours without moving.

Traffic has also filtered off on to smaller roads in the towns and villages around Huddersfield.

Traffic is bad around Slaithwaite, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge and Mirfield - and several smaller crashes have been reported in these areas.

What should I do?

Highways England advice is as follows:

"Eastbound traffic should exit at J22 and follow the route marked with a hollow yellow square symbol on local road signs. This will take traffic on to the A672 Halifax Road to the junction with the A58. Turn right at this junction and head east on the A58 to rejoin the M62 at J26.

"Westbound traffic should exit the motorway at J24 and follow the route marked with a black square symbol on local road signs. This will route traffic on to the A629 north to the junction with the A646. Turn left on to the A646 and head north to the junction with the A58. Turn left on to the A58 westbound to Ripponden and turn left on to the A672 southbound. Continue south on the A672 to J22 of the M62."

Follow our Live Blog on the closure here for the latest updates.

