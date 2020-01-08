First look at £15.4m design for new state-of-the-art Halifax bus station

The first pictures have been released over plans to create a new £15.4m bus station in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Calderdale Council’s £15.4 million scheme aims to deliver a modern, fit for purpose facility that complements the surrounding heritage, public realm and urban fabric of Halifax town centre.

Proposed designs for the new 15.4m Halifax bus station

Improving accessibility and safety, proposals include a level and fully enclosed passenger concourse with improved facilities that ensure the separation of passengers and buses.

The concourse would include opportunities for shops and cafés, real-time information for buses and nearby train services and charging points for electric buses and cycles.

The redeveloped bus station will be an important transport hub and gateway into Halifax town centre, making changing between transport modes simple and improving connectivity with near level walking routes to key destinations across the town centre, such as Dean Clough, The Piece Hall and the new Halifax Sixth Form College.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, said: “Good connectivity and effective public transport solutions are essential in allowing more people to travel into town and cities quickly and affordably.

Proposed designs for the new 15.4m Halifax bus station

"The Halifax bus station redevelopment will complement other Calderdale Next Chapter projects including the transformation of Northgate, just next door, featuring a brand new sixth form centre, high quality office space and retail units.

“I would encourage people to get involved and have their say either online or at the events, to ensure we can deliver a bus station that meets the needs of existing and future passengers.”

People are being asked to comment on the plans for the new facility which is due to be completed by 2023.

From Monday January 13 to Wednesday February 12, people will be able to see the plans and feedback their views online via the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Your Voice website at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/hbs.

Proposed designs for the new 15.4m Halifax bus station

There will be two drop-in sessions where people can see the plans, meet the project team, ask questions and provide feedback. The details of the sessions are:

Tuesday 21 January at Halifax Town Hall from 4pm to 8pm.

Saturday 1 February at Halifax Borough Market from 10am to 2pm.

Following the public drop-in events, people will also have the opportunity to review the exhibition boards at Halifax Central Library from Sunday February 2 to 13 2020.

Plans for a new Halifax Bus Station were submitted as part of a West Yorkshire package to the Department for Transport’s (DfT) competitive Transforming Cities Fund bidding process. A funding decision is expected from the DfT in March 2020, with all projects needing to be completed by March 2023.

The Combined Authority plan to use public and stakeholder feedback to help shape plans and benchmark user satisfaction with the bus station.

The next step for the project, which can only progress if the Transforming Cities Fund bid is successful, would be to submit a full planning application in March 2020.

Subject to plans being approved, the Combined Authority intend to start construction of the scheme in 2021.

Coun Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: “Good services and high-quality facilities that attract more people to want to use local buses are key to us accomplishing the Combined Authority’s economic and environmental goals by reducing congestion and the CO2 emissions it causes.

“A new bus station in Halifax would help to achieve this as well as providing huge support for local job creation. It would underpin new and expanded local businesses, learning opportunities, the development of commercial units and housing construction.

“The proposals for the bus station are being considered by the DfT as part of the Transforming Cities Fund process with a decision expected in spring of 2020. If our bid is successful and the scheme can go ahead, we would have just two years to deliver this major scheme, which is why we have carried out development work and now want to ensure local people’s views are taking into account as part of the tight timescale.”