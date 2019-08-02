Flood warnings and weather forecast for Yorkshire across the weekend

It has been a difficult few days for areas across the region as heavy rainfall led to flash flooding.

North Yorkshire was particularly impacted by the downpour, seeing bridges collapse and roads closed.

On Friday, August 2 there is a flood alert in place for the Lower River Swale.

The Environment Agency said: "This flood alert remains in force as river levels remain high due to heavy rainfall earlier in the week.

"River levels at Maunby are falling and are expected to continue to fall into Friday. Levels at Crakehill are continuing to fall. Flooding of low lying areas and roads remains possible, please avoid these areas and do not put yourself at risk by driving through flood water."

Today's weather forecast

TodayA cloudy start, especially towards the east coast with some isolated showers, any clearer spells further west.

Sunny spells developing widely through the morning but with well-scattered showers, some perhaps becoming heavy in the west by the afternoon.

Showers soon dying out leaving a dry evening.

Cloud developing overnight, with some hill fog possible over the hills by dawn.

Minimum temperature 13 C.

Saturday's weather forecasr

Early fog lifting and cloud breaking, leaving a mainly dry day with sunny spells.

Isolated showers possible through the afternoon, especially over the Pennines where they could turn locally heavy.

Maximum temperature 23 C.

Sunday's forecast

Sunshine and occasional showers Sunday, some heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

