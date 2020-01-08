Flying green elephant found stranded on M62 as West Yorkshire Police lift it to safety

A police officer has made an unexpected discovery this evening after being called to reports of debris on the M62.

The West Yorkshire Police traffic officer, who tweets as 'Motorway Martin', found a bright green elephant abandoned on the hard shoulder.

It took TWO men to lift the elephant to a safe place (Photo: WYP_PCWILLIS)

The flying elephant appears to be a part of a children's fairground ride and it took the help of a highways officer to lift the elephant over the barrier to a safe place.

Motorway Martin tweeted: "So I was sent to a report of debris on the M62 this evening.

"I was not expecting to see this!! After all, it's a motorway not a trunk road!

"Thank you to the Highways North England North West traffic officer that helped me to lift it over the barrier!

"#dumbo #Nelly #veryheavy"