Grand Central voted best long distance and value for money train company

A rail company with services through Halifax and Brighouse has been voted best long distance operator for the ninth time and best for value for money in a national survey of rail users.

Grand Central has been voted best long distance operator for the ninth time and best for value for money in a national survey of rail users.

Read: Can Gentleman Jack beat out Chernobyl at National Television Awards?

The National Rail Passenger Survey, released by Transport Focus, reveals that Grand Central was the best long distance operator for the ninth time, scoring 94%.

The open access operator was also rated best overall for value for money, scoring 75%, compared with a national average of 47% and a long distance average of 56%.

Grand Central has recently completed its £9million Adelante train refurbishment programme, an area which has seen significant increases in satisfaction levels. With regards to train upkeep, there was a 14% year on year increase, with the operator scoring 92% satisfaction.

Interior cleanliness rose 11% year on year, with a customer satisfaction level of 94%, and the availability of power sockets saw passenger satisfaction levels increase by 14% year on year to 87%.

Read: See amazing Lego models from this year's Calder Valley Brick Show

Richard McClean, Managing Director at Grand Central, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that once again we’ve been named as the number one long distance train company in the country with a score of 94% and to be rated best for overall value for money at 75%.

“What matters to our customers matters to us – a good service at a good price. We’re proud of our track record and our commitment to customer experience, but we can always do more to deliver more benefits for our passengers and great quality services at the heart of communities we serve.

“We have just completed the £9million refurbishment of our entire fleet of trains. We’re also bringing additional services to our North East route and will launch our new route from Blackpool to Euston in Spring 2020.

“Together with investments in online systems and our £2.6million station investment programme across our North East and West Riding routes, we’re confident that our customers will continue to see improving benefits to travelling on our services.”

Read: Strictly stars to come to Halifax on upcoming 'Viva La Divas' tour