Hailed cabs becoming more popular in Calderdale, despite industry shake-up

Despite apps like Uber shaking up the taxi industry, new figures show that traditional hailed cabs are becoming increasingly popular in Calderdale.

But the Local Government Association is calling for new powers to help councils regulate the taxi industry following the rise of ride-hailing apps across England and Wales, to ensure taxi drivers are protected.

There are two main kinds of licensed vehicles in the trade – traditional taxis, which can be hailed from the street, and private hire vehicles, which need to be pre-booked.

Read: 22 weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale

Department for Transport figures show private hire vehicles, also known as minicabs, accounted for 91 per cent of hireable vehicles in Calderdale in March – down from 93 per cent a decade before.

Overall, 1,038 minicabs were licensed to work in the area in March, compared to 720 a decade before.

Although minicabs remain more popular, the drop in the share of licences taken by minicabs bucks the trend across England and Wales.

Of the 302,000 licences recorded across the two nations in March, 75 per cent were held by minicabs, compared to 67 per cent ten years earlier.

Uber, and other companies that provide mobile ride-hailing services, have become increasingly popular in recent years – their drivers require private hire licences.

Simon Blackburn, chairman of the LGA’s safer and stronger communities board, said councils have long called for an overhaul of taxi laws “in an era when mobile phone technology is significantly changing the way people access private hire vehicles”.

Read: Celebrating the lives of Anne Lister and the Brontës in Halifax

He added: “The Government has said it is committed to reforming taxi licensing – it now needs to bring forward new legislation which addresses the need for national minimum standards."

A recent study commissioned by the Government also found the rise of ride-hailing apps has led to more minicab drivers working entirely outside their licensed area, known as cross-border hiring.

The report's recommendations included making taxis and minicabs start or finish their journeys within their licensed area, to make their activity easier to regulate, and introducing new safety measures.

Mr Blackburn added: “The reforms need to ensure a level playing field for drivers by tackling cross-border hiring, and include national enforcement powers so councils can take action against private hire vehicles operating in their areas, irrespective of where they are licensed.”

A DfT spokesman said: “The Government has consulted on a wide range of measures, including new driver safety standards to ensure passenger safety, and will publish its response in due course.”

Read: What position is Calderdale Council in to deliver 15,000 new houses across the borough