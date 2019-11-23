Halifax Christmas Light Switch On road closures

George Street in Halifax town centre will be closed until 7pm tonight.

Metro Travel has stated that all services that use George Street operating to & from the bus station via Broad Street and Cow Green.

For more details visit the Metro Travel website.

The Christmas Light Switch On will take place at 4:30pm today on George Square.

The Halifax Courier will be streaming the switch on via Facebook Live.

In addition to the main event, activities and entertainment such as lantern making workshops and live music added to the day's festive celebrations.

Crowds will have the opportunity to get the first glimpse of the new chocolate themed lights partly funded by Halifax confectioner Quality Street.

The family friendly event is free to attend and was hosted by Pulse Radio’s Danny and Rosie.

Fresh from the official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party in Montreaux, Queen tribute act Bulsara and his Queenies, will be performing. Halifax singer Callum Butterworth, who appeared on the BBC’s ‘The Voice’ will also be playing a set.