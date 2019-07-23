Halifax listed building consent causes 12 month delay to A629 Halifax town centre project

A newly listed building status in Halifax town centre has resulted in a 12 month delay to the A629 Halifax town centre project as officers are forced to draw up new plans.

The delays to the scheme were revealed in a report that went to Calderdale Council's Full Council.

Will the Piece Gardens be re-designed or scrapped all together

The leader of the Council Councillor Tim Swift explained the major delays to the project in his report about the work of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The main issue surrounds the spot listing of the Hughes Corporation building at the interface of the Rail Station and Square Chapel; an area termed Piece Gardens and identified as a new bus / rail transport interchange hub and benchmark public realm space.

He said a change request report was presented to WYCA’s Project Appraisal Team (PAT) on the July 11 2019 to draw down £380k of additional development funding to action re-design work.

In addition £252,000 is sought to recover land acquisition monies expended to date.

"The Hughes issue is forecast to delay the programme by 12 months incorporating resubmission of the Full Business Case and Planning Application with refreshed design and cost profile," said Coun Swift.

The Cabinet member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion also said a process of re-design has commenced on the A629 Phase 2 (Halifax Town Centre) scheme following the listing of the Hughes Corporation building adjacent to Halifax Train Station and design options are being considered.

The public realm space which would have been know as the Piece Gardens was planned for outside of the Square Chapel, where the Hughes Corporation building stands.

The gardens plan would have required the closure of the Square Road and it was hoped that the the public square would have provided enhanced pedestrian and cycle access from the Rail Station to Halifax town centre.

However, the planned hinged on the demolition of the Hughes Corporation building.