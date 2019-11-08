High praise for Calderdale communities in aftermath of heavy downpours and floods
Communities, volunteers and staff have been praised by a Calderdale Council director in the wake of the floods.
Flood alerts and warnings were issued yesterday and the persistent raid saw water levels rise to a worrying level.
Mark Thompson, Calderdale Councils Director of Regeneration and Strategy, said: Thank you to all the local people, flood wardens, Council staff and partner organisations who helped out before, during and after the bad weather.