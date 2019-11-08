Water levels rise in Calderdale

High praise for Calderdale communities in aftermath of heavy downpours and floods

Communities, volunteers and staff have been praised by a Calderdale Council director in the wake of the floods.

Flood alerts and warnings were issued yesterday and the persistent raid saw water levels rise to a worrying level.

Mark Thompson, Calderdale Councils Director of Regeneration and Strategy, said: Thank you to all the local people, flood wardens, Council staff and partner organisations who helped out before, during and after the bad weather.
"Once again, the kindness and community spirit of people in Calderdale was remarkable.
"With several flood alerts and flood warnings in place on 7 November, the Council and our partner organisations did everything possible to prepare for and manage the impacts.
"As expected, there were numerous surface water issues across Calderdale resulting in disruption on our roads, including the closure of the A646 at Callis Bridge, which has now reopened.
