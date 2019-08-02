Landslip causing delays for motorists in Calderdale

Oldham Road near the Turnpike Inn (Google Street View)
Motorists are being warned about delays and to take extra care on the roads after a landslip in Calderdale.

A small landslip has occurred on Oldham Road (A672) close to the Turnpike Inn.

Calderdale Council confirmed the incident at 1.38pm today (Friday)

A spokesperson for the Councikl said : "The road remains open, although traffic signals are in place while the issue is being dealt with."

Elsewhere a HGV has been involved in a 'crossover' incident on the M606 in Bradford.

Major disruption both northbound and southbound is expected as Highwats England and West Yorkshie Police deal with the incident.

Officers are warning of a knock on effect on the M62 too.

