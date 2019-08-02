Landslip causing delays for motorists in Calderdale

Motorists are being warned about delays and to take extra care on the roads after a landslip in Calderdale.

A small landslip has occurred on Oldham Road (A672) close to the Turnpike Inn.

Calderdale Council confirmed the incident at 1.38pm today (Friday)

A spokesperson for the Councikl said : "The road remains open, although traffic signals are in place while the issue is being dealt with."

Elsewhere a HGV has been involved in a 'crossover' incident on the M606 in Bradford.

Major disruption both northbound and southbound is expected as Highwats England and West Yorkshie Police deal with the incident.

Officers are warning of a knock on effect on the M62 too.

