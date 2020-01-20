Larger station platform could make a huge difference to train services say Calderdale leader

SMALL changes to rail infrastructure, such as longer platforms at station, could make a huge difference to local rail services, according to the leader of Calderdale Council.

Representatives of Councils across West Yorkshire met to discuss local transport issues, and raised concerns about local capacity of the rail network.

Calderdale Council leader Councillor Tim Swift

They argued that while there were long term, lofty plans for the local rail network, including HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail, there were a number of smaller issues that needed solving before rail users saw their services improving.

A report that went to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee revealed that a number of new rail services that were due to be introduced in December had been delayed or cancelled.

Calderdale Councillor Tim Swift said: “Some of this is nit picking smaller things, like ‘should platform 17 in Leeds be longer?’

“But that kind of nit picking has a fundamental impact on the transport network.

“Things like platform sizes lead to people being stuck in two carriage trains, and the number of complaints that stem from this is enormous.

“There are discussions on HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail, but these things, if they happen, are way into the future. These issues can be sorted now.”

According to the report.many local stations will likely need longer platforms before new, increased capacity, services are introduced.

Leeds Councillor Kim Groves, Chair of the Committee said: “Rail performance is not all just about operation, it is also about infrastructure, and we still don’t have solutions to that.

“We need extensions to platforms. Services are full to capacity – they need four or five carriages but the stations don’t have platforms big enough to accommodate them. We can’t get the trains to stop at the stations because they won’t fit.

“It is ridiculous in the 21st century.

“Works like this need to be at the forefront of government priorities. The Government says it is going to invest in the North, it needs to put investment in areas like this.”