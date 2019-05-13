M62 carriageway remains closed after crash as man is airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary

A carriageway of the M62 remains closed after the air ambulance transported a man to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash.

West Yorkshire Police said they received reports of the crash at 7.40am on the westbound carriageway near to junction 22.

A heavy goods vehicle and a Volkswagen van were involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said a full closure motorway closure was put in place as the air ambulance was called. One male casualty was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by the air ambulance.

West Yorkshire Police have urged people to avoid the area. There is currently more than five miles of congestion on the M62, which is likely to add at least 45 minutes onto normal travel times.

The westbound carriageway between junction 24 to junction 22 has been closed due to the collision.

The junction 23 westbound westbound entry slip road is also fully closed.

Highways England said: "The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed between J24 (Ainley Top, Huddersfield) and J22 (A672) due to a two vehicle collision involving a lorry and a van.

"Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been requested, Fire & Rescue, Ambulance Services and Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene.

"Traffic is being diverted and should follow the solid square symbol.

"Exit at junction 24 and join the A629 travelling north for approx three miles. At Calderdale Royal Hospital turn left onto the A646 and continue for approx one mile. At the A58 junction turn left and travel for approx 4 miles to the junction of the A672. Travel south and re-join the M62 at junction 22.

"There are long delays in the area so please plan ahead if travelling this morning."

