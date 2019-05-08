M62 closed in both directions due to two police incidents

The M62 has been closed this morning due to two police incidents.

The motorway is closed eastbound between junction 22 (Saddleworth A672) and Junction 24 (Huddersfield, Halifax A629) due to two separate incidents.

Between Junction 23 (Huddersfield A640) and Junction 24 there has been a serious collision and there is currently an ongoing police investigation underway.

Separately there is an ongoing police incident between Junction 22 and Junction 23 which has required the road to be closed in that direction.

Commuters are already reporting congestion on roads through Rishworth and Outlane.

Diversions are in place:

Eastbound traffic should exit at Junction 22 and follow the route marked with a hollow yellow square symbol on local road signs.

This will take traffic on to the A672 Halifax Road to the junction with the A58. Turn right at this junction and head east on the A58 to rejoin the M62 at Junction 26.

Westbound traffic should exit the motorway at Junction 24 and follow the route marked with a black square symbol on local road signs.

This will route traffic on to the A629 north to the junction with the A646.

Turn left on to the A646 and head north to the junction with the A58. Turn left on to the A58 westbound to Ripponden and turn left on to the A672 southbound. Continue south on the A672 to Juction 22 of the M62.

