M62 crash closes two lanes of motorway and causes six miles of congestion near Brighouse

Motorists are being warned about delays after a crash on the M62 this afternoon.

The incident has happened on the M26 eastbound at juntion 27 at Gildersome at around 3.20pm.

Crash on the M62

Currently lanes three and two have been closed.

Highway England has confirmed that its traffic officers and the West Yorkshire Road Policing Unit are on the scene.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Please be aware this incident is currently causing approx. 6.3 miles of congestion on the M62 eastbound between Junction 25 at Brighouse and Junction 27 M621 near Leeds adding at least 30 minutes to normal journey times. Please plan ahead if travelling this afternoon."

What is the road policing unit?

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.