M62 motorway lanes reopen after lorry sheds load of dead chickens over the carriageway

A lorry shed its load of dead chickens across the M62, causing eight miles of congestion and delays for commuters.

The lorry was transporting the chicken carcasses along the M62 when the incident happened at the Gildersome/Birstall junction.

Highways England confirmed that it happened westbound between the entry slip and main carriageway.

There were long delays of over 40 minutes and tailbacks over eight miles as specialist crews cleared the motorway of the birds

As you can see from the images, the dead chickens were spread across the motorway.

Some of the carcasses had fallen into the inner lanes as well as the entry slip road.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "All lanes now reopen. The chicken and turkeys have been cleaned up and reloaded on the truck and are on there way."