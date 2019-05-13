M62 re-opens after crash as man is airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary

A carriageway of the M62 has re-opened after the air ambulance transported a man to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash.

West Yorkshire Police said they received reports of the crash at 7.40am on the westbound carriageway near to junction 22.

A heavy goods vehicle and a Volkswagen van were involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said a full closure motorway closure was put in place as the air ambulance was called. One male casualty was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by the air ambulance.

Traffic was initially released from the scene but Highways England has confirmed that all lanes have now re-oepend.

The westbound carriageway between junction 24 to junction 22 was closed due to the collision.

The junction 23 westbound westbound entry slip road was also fully closed.

