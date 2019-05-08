M62 re-opens after police closed the motorway after two serious separate incidents

The M62 has re-opened after police officers closed off the motorway for the entire morning due to men suffering life-threatening injuries in two separate incidents.

Drivers were urged to avoid the M62 between junctions 22 and 24 in West Yorkshire this morning following two serious incidents.

Police officers were called to a bridge at Scammonden between junctions 22 and 23 and also at junction 24 following two separate incidents which have resulted in a full closure of the motorway east and westbound.



A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said at the time: "Officers are continuing enquiries in the Scammonden Bridge area of the M62 after attending there at around 5am this morning after a man was sighted on the bridge.

"The male fell from the bridge at just after 6am suffering life threatening injuries.

"In an unrelated incident, emergency services were called to the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at just after 1am this morning following a serious collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

"The male motorcyclist received life threatening injuries in the incident."

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the man involved in the bridge fall has now died of his injuries.

Officers have been carrying out investigation work at both scenes and thank drivers for their patience.

