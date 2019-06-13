M62 weekend closure CANCELLED due to 'poor weather forecast'

The planned closure of the M62 this weekend has been cancelled due to the poor weather forecast.

Highways England had announced plans to close the M62 between junction 29 and junction 28 from 8pm on Friday, June 14 to 5am on Monday, June 17.

But they have now postponed the closure due to a forecast of rain.

➡️50mph speed limit to be imposed on M62 between Ferrybridge and Eggborough

Highways England project manager Dan Edwards said: “It’s unfortunate that the work can’t go ahead this weekend, but this project always required favourable weather conditions.

"We worked closely with Leeds City Council to pick a weekend that didn’t clash with major daytime events and to select a time of year that would give us the best chance of working in dry weather, but the forecast is for rain.

“The work will be rescheduled and we will once again work with the local authorities to select dates that cause minimum disruption.”

The road closure had been in place to allow for the re-waterproofing of Ardsley Railway Bridge, which protects concrete from slowly being damaged by rainwater and road salt.

However, the waterproofing can only be carried out in dry weather, and has been cancelled due to the forecast of rain.

Meanwhile, a lane closure will remain in place today on the westbound carriageway of the M62 at junction 27 for Gildersome.

Highways England investigations determined a deep repair is needed to the road surface, which will be carried out tonight between 8pm and 6am. Lanes one and two will be closed overnight.