Major disruption for Calderdale commuters as water main burst closes road

A burst water main is causing major disruption for Calderdale commuters this morning.

The incident has closed Dewsbury Road (B6114) in both directions between Elland Riorges and the Sun Inn at Rastrick.

Dewsbury Road between Rastrick and Elland has been closed

The burst happened at around 8.30pm on Monday night.

READ MORE: This is why a rural Calderdale road will be closed for 18 days

Calderdale Council has confirmed that diversions have been put in place as repair work is carried out..

The surrounding roads are experiencing heavier traffic levels this morning.

READ MORE: Ten weeks of road closures, gasworks and diversions to begin around Dean Clough Mills

It is not know yet when the road will re-open.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here