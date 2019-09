Major disruption to trains as services are cancelled between Halifax and Huddersfield

Train passengers face major disruptions to services between Halifax and Huddersfield for the rest of the day.

The disruption has been caused by a points failure between Halifax and Huddersfield. All lines are blocked.

Road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Halifax & Huddersfield.

How does it affect your service:

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Northern advice to customers.

For passengers on station platforms, listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up to date train running information.

A further message will be sent once the operators are confirmed and we have an estimated time for presentation of the replacement vehicles.

Full list of Cancellations to services between Halifax and Huddersfield

17:54 Huddersfield to Leeds due 18:54

22:50 Huddersfield to Leeds due 23:50

16:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 17:16

19:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 20:57

16:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 17:53

13:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 14:17

13:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 14:52

17:05 Leeds to Huddersfield due 18:12

15:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 16:16

14:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 15:52

22:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 23:16

12:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 13:17

23:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 00:09

09:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 10:53

18:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 19:56

19:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 20:16

14:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 15:16

09:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 10:16

15:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 16:52

21:08 Leeds to Huddersfield due 22:15

21:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 22:52

18:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 19:16

20:06 Leeds to Huddersfield due 21:15

20:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 21:54

10:53 Huddersfield to Leeds due 11:52