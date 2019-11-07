Met Office upgrades weather warning as downpours and flooding hit Calderdale

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for rain as Calderdale prepares for potential flooding.

An initial yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday for the Yorkshire and Humber region.

An Amber weather waning has been issued by the Met Office

However that has now been upgraded to an amber warning and is in place until 3am tomorrow.

Flood barriers were installed in parts of Calderdale after the Met Office issued a weather warning for the region.

A spokesperson said: "Temporary flood barriers are being deployed in Mytholmroyd as a precaution ahead of tomorrow's forecast rain.

"As a result, traffic management in the village will need to be extended so please be prepared for possible delays and plan your journey accordingly"

The weather forecast

Persistent, heavy rain will affect the area during Thursday and much of Thursday night, before slowly dying out on Friday morning. 40 to 60 mm is likely to fall quite widely, with 80 to 100 mm possible over high ground.

What can residents expect from today's heavy downpours?

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

