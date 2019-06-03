Multi-vehicle crash closes M62 lanes on westbound carriageway

Motorists are being warned about serious delays after a multi-vehicle crash on the M62.

The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 27 and junction 26 at Chain Bar.

Highways England have confirmed that all lanes are blocked and trafficOfficers are on scene trying to clear vehicles from live lane.

They are warning drivers of delays and advising motorists to use an alternative route if possible.

A spokesperson said: "TrafficOfficers are working hard to get the carriageway clear however one vehicle is immovable. Recovery is en route and we are looking to get one lane open running past scene to ease congestion."

Highways England has posted at 3.30pm that traffic has now been release in the outside lane past the scene.