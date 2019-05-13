Multi-vehicle crash closes M62 motorway as air ambulance lands at scene

The M62 motorway has been closed this morning following a multi-vehicle crash

The westbound carriageway between junction 24 to junction 22 has been closed due to the collision.

The M62 has been closed because of a crash (Highways England)

The junction 23 westbound westbound entry slip road is also fully closed.

Initially lanes one and two were closed as traffic officers and emergency services were called to the scene.

The air ambulance has been requested

Highways England has advised motorists to plan ahead if travelling across the Pennines this morning.

Highways England said: "The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed between J24 (Ainley Top, Huddersfield) and J22 (A672) due to a two vehicle collision involving a lorry and a van.

"Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been requested, Fire & Rescue, Ambulance Services and Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene.

"Traffic is being diverted and should follow the solid square symbol.

"Exit at junction 24 and join the A629 travelling north for approx three miles. At Calderdale Royal Hospital turn left onto the A646 and continue for approx one mile. At the A58 junction turn left and travel for approx 4 miles to the junction of the A672. Travel south and re-join the M62 at junction 22.

"There are long delays in the area so please plan ahead if travelling this morning."

