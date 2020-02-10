Mytholmroyd road still closed due to burst culvert following Storm Ciara floods

Calderdale has been left picking up the pieces from another devastating flood after Storm Ciara's high winds and heavy rainfall caused chaos.

Several roads across Calderdale were closed and drivers were told to avoid many others due to flooding.

Read: These flood warnings are still in place across Calderdale

The lower end of Midgley Road in Mytholmroyd is still closed at the Rochdale Canal due to a burst culvert. Burnley Road is open and drivers should find an alternative route.

The A646 Burnley Road, Hebden Bridge to Todmorden; A644 Wakefield Road at J25 M62 and Park Road in Elland are now open.

Elland Bridge is also now reopen after it was closed for a structural assessment.

Flooding in Mytholmroyd yesterday

The historic bridge, which was badly damaged during the Boxing Day floods of 2015, was struck by a huge shipping container that was swept along the River Calder.

Rastrick Bridge at Bridge Road in Brighouse leading to Rastrick is also open after being closed for a short time to remove a shipping container which is stuck under the bridge.

Drivers are still urged to take care when driving as some routes may have debris and mud on the carriageway.

Read: These Calderdale schools are closed after Storm Ciara and floods hit the borough