Offal spillage from wagon shuts Halifax road for two hours

A wagon carrying offal spilt its load and caused a Halifax road to be closed for several hours.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday May 31.

Offal spillage in Halifax (Pictures Calderdale Council)

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "Calderdale Council’s community safety, highways and street cleaning teams attended an incident at around 2.50am on Friday 31 May, where a wagon had shed its load at the bottom of Boothtown Road in Halifax.

"Teams reacted quickly and a temporary road closure was in place while the spillage was cleared. Thanks to a great team effort the road reopened at 4.45am with minimal inconvenience to traffic."