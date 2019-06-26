Police appeal for information after a man suffers serious injuries in Halifax crash

A man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after an accident on a major Halifax Road.

The man was a passenger in a silver Subaru Impreza travelling towards Stump Cross which crashed into the bridge wall on Godley Road, at the junction with Godley Branch Road, last night.

The driver of the car and two other passengers were also taken to hospital.

Police were called to the accident at 11.18pm and had to shut the road until around 8.30am this morning to investigate.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area beforehand.

Anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicle or the accident is also asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it using the 101 online chat, quoting log 1947 of 25/6.

