Police continue appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured in Calderdale crash

Police officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a man was seriously injured after being hit by a car on a zebra crossing.

The 78-year-old man was hit as he crossed the road on the A6033 Rochdale Road in Todmorden.

It happened at about 10.40pm on Friday night just outside the Bridge End Working Mens Club.

The man suffered serious injuries and continues to be treated in hospital.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The small, dark, hatchback car was travelling from Todmorden towards Rochdale.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers have now spoken with the driver (a woman from outside the West Yorkshire Police area) who has come forwards.

"The 78-year-old pedestrian remains in hospital for treatment to serious injuries which are not described as life threatening.

"Police are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who can assist the enquiry is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing log 2093 of 29/11/2019."



