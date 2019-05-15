Relief for Calderdale commuters as Salterhebble roadworks to finish ahead of schedule

Roadworks at the busy Calder and Hebble junction at Salterhebble are to finish earlier than expected.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has invested £150,000 to upgrade to the gas distribution network in the Wakefield Road area of Salterhebble.

The distributor has said the works have progressed well overall and are expected to be completed a full month ahead of schedule on Friday May 24, when all traffic management will be removed after peak times.

Stainland Road will be opened up to two-way traffic on Saturday May 18.

The road was originally due to be reopened both ways today (Wednesday), however this date has been revised due to the complexity of the engineering work involved.

Chris Nevison, Business Lead for Pennines, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

“We would like to thank all our customers in Salterhebble for their patience as we complete the final stage of this essential project, and apologise for any inconvenience the works may have caused.”

NGN is continuing to work with bus operators to develop revised bus service routes in the final phase of the scheme, in order to minimise impact on commuters.

Through a partnership with Metro, NGN has been providing a free shuttle bus linking West Vale to Elland while the one-way system on Stainland Road is in place.

This free service will now finish on the evening of Friday May 17. The scheduled 503 service will resume as normal on Saturday May 18.

NGN’s Customer Care team are continuing to talk to affected residents and businesses, and provide regular updates on progress throughout the scheme.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.