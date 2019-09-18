Repair work continues on collapsed sewer near Calderdale school

Motorists and commuters are facing traffic disruption due to a collapsed sewer near a Calderdale School

Yorkshire Water is carrying out work on Stainland Road close to Holywell Green Primary School.

A spokesperson for the utilities company said: "We are carrying out repairs to a damaged sewer.

"We will work hard to minimise the disruption this causes for local residents and road users."

First West Yorkshire Bus Service has confirmed on social media that the 539 service will only be operating to Stainland Road Junction with West View near Holywell Green Primary School due to road collapsing at Stainland till further notice.

Buses are unable to get to Bowling Green Road terminus.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said they have been told that the road will hopefully be open this evening, but if not, it will be open for the morning.

Although the bus is turning around by the school, the closure is actually near the Duke of York pub. Apparently the damage to the sewer was extensive said the spokesperson for the Council.