Road closed at Stump Cross in Halifax after serious crash

Major delays are likely this morning as police have closed Godley Road at the Stump Cross junction due to a serious crash.

Calerdale Council said in a tweet the road is likely to remain closed throughout the morning.Bus operator Arriva Yorkshire said the 255 bus would be terminating at Hipperholme due to the incident.

First West Yorkshire said: "Service 681 diverted via Denholme Gate Road Left High Street Queensbury and 576 route into Halifax. Return journeys will Follow New Bank and at Stump Cross to own route."