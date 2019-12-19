Road closed in Hebden Bridge after schoolgirl suffers serious injuries in car crash

A road has been closed in Hebden Bridge after a school girl was hit by a car this morning.

Emergency services were called to King Street at the junction of Colden Close at 7.34am.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the girl had been hit by a silver Volvo. She has suffered serious injuries but are not thought to be life threatning.

The A646 is still closed according to the spokesperson.

The incident has caused disruption to bus travel.

Metro confirmed that due to the road closure the P87 to Colden School and Heptonstall Junior and Infant was not able to operate this morning.

