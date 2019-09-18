Road 'collapses' near Calderdale school causing disruption for motorists

Motorists and commuters are facing traffic disruption due to a collapsed road near a Calderdale School

The incident has happened close to Holywell Green Primary School and was reported around 11am this morning

First West Yorkshire Bus Service has confirmed on social media that the 539 service will only be operating to Stainland Road Junction with West View near Holywell Green Primary School due to road collapsing at Stainland till further notice.

Buses are unable to get to Bowling Green Road terminus.

More to follow