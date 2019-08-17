Road delays as huge tree falls and blocks road in Calderdale

A huge tree has fallen and blocked a road in Calderdale causing travel disruption.

The tree uprooted and fell across Bacup Road in Todmorden yesterday evening (Friday).

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "A large tree has uprooted on Bacup Road in Todmorden between Sourhall Road and Stoneswood Mill/ P&M services.

"We have cleared one carriageway to allow traffic to pass, but we may need to close the road at times to allow us to carry the work out safely.

"We will try and keep the traffic disruption to a minimum, but please avoid the area if you can.

"The nearest diversion to go out of Calderdale would be to follow Burnley Road to Burnley and then the A671 which would re-join Bacup Road over the border."