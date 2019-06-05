Roads in Calderdale set to undergo programme of surface work

A programme of surface dressing work is taking place on roads throughout Calderdale, as part of a West Yorkshire wide programme.

Roads across the borough, which have been identified as being in need of surface improvements, will shortly be subject to maintenance, with bitumen and stone chippings applied to the road surface.

This important work seals the road making it more waterproof, improves surface texture and prolongs the life of the road by many years. It is a quick, efficient and economic method of maintenance.

Work begins this month and is scheduled to continue through until the end of July. However, this type of work is very weather dependent, so could be subject to some short delays.

The work is being carried out by the contractor Kiely Bros. who will deliver leaflets to affected residents before the start of work on each site.

Advance warning signs will also be put up, giving a two day window for work to take place, allowing for a little flexibility.

During the surfacing process, each road will be swept and all ironwork masked over. The road will then be sprayed with bitumen and covered with gritstone chippings which get rolled into the surface. This process will be completed in just a few hours.

In order to ensure that the road is completely covered and sealed, an excess of chippings is used, so motorists are asked to take extra care while the surface beds in. The road will then be swept within the next 48 hours and then another two or three times over the next week. Road markings will then be reinstated.

On street parking will not be possible whilst the actual surface dressing is taking place. However, access for vehicles and pedestrians to properties will be available, although potentially subject to short delays.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “This important surface dressing work is scheduled on roads right across Calderdale and is essential to help improve the surface and prolong the lifespan of a road.

“Although the work will unfortunately cause some level of disruption for local residents, it’s vital to help prevent more serious road defects in future. We’ll do all we can to make sure those affected are kept fully informed of when this weather dependent work will take place in their area.”

To see which roads will be part of the work, read our story here.