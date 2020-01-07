Roadworks cause long delays into Halifax on major commuter road

Roadworks are causing disruption for commuters along a major route in Halifax this morning (Tuesday).

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Godley Road and traffic is moving slowly up Godley Lane in Halifax town centre.

It has been reported that journeys between the top of Godley Road and Northowram have taken up to an hour.

Those using the 681 First bus service also face delays.

First bus service tweeted: "Reports of road works at Godley Lane and traffic gridlocked. It is taking 40+ minutes from Godley Lane to Halifax Bus Station. Service 681 running 40+ minutes late."

