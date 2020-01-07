Roadworks that caused long delays for Halifax commuters are now complete

Roadworks that caused disruption for commuters along a major route in Halifax have now finished.

Temporary traffic lights were in place on Godley Road yesterday (Tuesday) which caused traffic to move slowly up Godley Lane in Halifax town centre.

The roadworks, carried out by Vodafone, replaced a damaged frame and cover which would cause danger to road users.

Read: Warning to Calderdale parents after children involved in dangerous school drop-off

The works were due to finish today (Wednesday).

Many bus services were affected including the 681, 508, 548, 549 and 225.

Vehicles are now passing through the area as usual.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

Read: 35 photos turning back the clock 10 years to a Halifax night out back in 2010