Roadworks to begin and close main Calderdale route for 23 days

Road closures on one of the main routes in Calderdale will begin today to allow for essential maintenance.

Calderdale Council is to carry out work on Rochdale Road in Todmorden between Halifax Road and Bacup Road in the town.

The work starts today (Tuesday) and involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway surface. The work is due to be complete by May 24.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director – Strategic Infrastructure, Steven Lee, said: “This important work is being carried out to improve the road surface of this busy route and ensure it is fit for purpose for many years to come.

“In order to complete these essential repairs safely but with minimal disruption, we’ve scheduled the work to take place overnight and only during the week, when the road is usually much quieter.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this closure causes, but we hope the benefits of the improvements will outweigh this short-term disruption.”

The section of the road will be closed to traffic from 9pm to 5.30am, Monday to Friday nights, for the duration of the works.

Residents and businesses along the closure route have been informed and access for those living or working on the road will be maintained in one direction or the other where possible, however there will be no through route.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

Diversions will be in place, with traffic diverted via Mytholmroyd, Cragg Vale and Littleborough.