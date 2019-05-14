Slow traffic and traffic signal failure after accident on A58 Halifax Road

There is slow traffic due to an earlier accident and traffic signal failure on the A58 Halifax Road.

It happened at A644 Denholme Gate Road (Hipperholme Crossroads.)

The traffic lights have reportedly been damaged due to the earlier accident which happened about 6.30am on Tuesday, May 14.

Queues of traffic are backed up to Norwood Green.

AA Traffic News said: "Slow traffic due to traffic signal failure and earlier accident on A58 Halifax Road at A644 Denholme Gate Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

"The traffic lights have reportedly been damaged due to the earlier accident which happened around 6.30am."