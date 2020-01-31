Suspected drug driver arrested after van hits woman in Halifax town centre

A driver of van has been arrested after a woman was knocked over in Halifax town centre.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident involved a woman who has been hit by a van on Commercial Street.

The scene in Halifax town centre

The crash happened around lunchtime today.

Officers cordoned off the area between where Silver Street and Commercial Street and where Commercial Street joins with George Square.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 11.55am by the ambulance service to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a van on Commercial Street.

“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury.

“The driver of the van has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

“The road has been closed temporarily and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

If you have any information about the incident contact police on: 101.