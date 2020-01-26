Ten weeks of road closures, gasworks and diversions to begin around Dean Clough Mills and Halifax

Motorists are being warned about road closures and diversions as gas works are carried out around Dean Clough Mills.

The North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing £200,000 to upgrade the gas distribution network in the Dean Clough area of Halifax town centre.

Work will begin on Monday January 27 and is due to last for approximately 10 weeks.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

“Dean Clough is near the centre of Halifax, and we do appreciate that works being carried out close to the town centre and near the one-way traffic system will have an impact on road users.

“However, this work to replace the metal pipework in the area will mean a safe and reliable supply of gas for businesses in the area for many years to come. Our team has worked closely with the local businesses to keep them well-informed, and to make sure we cause minimum disruption to day to day running.

“I would like to thank all our customers for their patience while we carry out this essential project and apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible. We have worked closely with the local businesses to make sure we cause minimum disruption to day to day running.’’

What are the road closures and diversions being introduced?

Dean Clough will be closed where it meets the junction of North Bridge and Northgate, from Monday January. 27 While this closure is in place traffic will be diverted to enter Dean Clough from the Shroggs Road direction;

The works will then progress along Dean Clough, working towards Corporation Street.

Once workers are far enough from the junction of Northgate and Dean Clough, the road closure will be changed over to close the road at the junction with Corporation Street and traffic will be allowed to enter Dean Clough from the Northgate direction. This approach ensure access to parts of Dean Clough throughout the works.

A diversion around the works but giving access to parts of Dean Clough will be in place and clearly signposted.

It’s expected that journey times will be longer than usual, so all motorists and commuters are advised to leave extra time for travel.

The project has been carefully planned in partnership with Calderdale Council. NGN’s team will be on-site throughout to provide updates to affected businesses and residents.

Regular updates will be also provided throughout the works.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.