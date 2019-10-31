These improvements are set to be made at Brighouse station thanks to Grand Central

Brighouse train station is among several others in the North to benefit from £2.6m station investment programme by train operator Grand Central.

A raft of schemes are now underway at stations along the operator's North East and West Riding routes and are part of the company’s ongoing investment to enhance customer experience on board, online and at stations.

The improvements, which are due to be completed in early 2020, will see a revamp of the station facilities in Brighouse, Sunderland, Hartlepool, Eaglescliffe, Thirsk, Bradford Interchange, Mirfield and Wakefield Kirkgate.

They will make the stations more welcoming and comfortable for customers travelling to and from these destinations.

At Brighouse the scheme will include the replacement of old waiting shelters on platforms 1 and 2 in a bid to provide an improved passenger facility.

The announcement comes following the completion of its £9m refurbishment programme to upgrade its Adelante fleet.

The company has also recently been granted access rights by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to operate an additional daily return service between Sunderland and London Kings Cross until at least 2021, and new services between Blackpool and London Euston until 2026.

Sean English, Chief Operating Officer at Grand Central, said: “We are delighted to announce further details of this phase of our major investment programme to improve the station facilities along our routes. It reinforces our commitment to investing in the communities we serve and enhancing facilities for the benefit of current and future customers.

“It is hugely important to us that our customers enjoy the best possible experience when travelling with Grand Central and that starts at the station. We have listened to our customers and taken on board what they have asked for. Ultimately, we want to look after them at every stage of their journey, offering modern, inviting and accessible facilities at the stations along our routes. It’s about creating spaces that people in communities can enjoy and feel proud of and breathing new life into previously unused areas.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the projects and can’t wait for people passing through the stations to experience the benefits for themselves and come back time and time again.”

