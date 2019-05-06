This is how much Calderdale Council spent trying to fix the borough's roads

Calderdale Council has revealed how much it spent trying fix and improve the borough's roads last year.

The figures for 2018-19, presented to the council’s Place Scrutiny Board by Assistant Director for Strategic Infrastructure, show £4.2m was spent on carriageway resurfacing, surface dressing, patching work on classified roads, patching work on unclassified roads and drainage work completed between April 2018 and March 2019.

Major spending on individual projects included half a million pounds on carriageway reconstruction at Brighouse, £400,000 surface dressing in more rural areas in the upper Calder Valley and over £400,000 on major patching work at Armytage Road, Brighouse.

Carriageway surfacing was carried out at Aachen Way at King Cross, Halifax (£159,000), Mixenden Road, Mixenden, Halifax (£305,000), carriageway reconstruction at the Aysgarth estate, Brighouse (£554,000), Leeds Road, Norwood Green (£149,000), and “find and fix” method pothole repairs (£335,000).

Additionally £2,000 worth of design work has been carried out for Rooley Lane, Sowerby.

Surface dressing work totalling £417,000 was carried out in rural areas of the upper Calder Valley in Heptonstall, Colden and Kebcote at Heptonstall Road, Smithwell Lane, Edge Hey Road, Smithy Lane, New Shaw Lane, Old Shaw Lane, Long Causeway and Kebs Road, in Sowerby and Luddenden Foot at Mirey Lane, Deep Lane and Back Rigging Lane, at Well Head Lane in Halifax and at Cold Edge Road/Withens Road at Wainstalls.

Classified roads which were patched included Haley Hill, Boothtown Road and Queensbury Road, Boothtown, Halifax (£158,000) and Plain Lane, Sowerby, Ratten Row, Sowerby, Otter Lee Lane, Mill Bank, Salt Drake, Cottonstones, Lighthazles Road, Soyland, Blackshaw Clough Road, Soyland, Cross Wells Road, Ripponden, and Nursery Lane, Ripponden (£98,000).

Unclassified roads which were patched included Francis Street, Halifax (£46,000), Godley Lane, Halifax (£70,000), Brow Lane, Shelf (£83,000), Shelf Hall Lane and West Street, Shelf (£105,000), Highroad Well Lane, Halifax (£85,000), Savile Park Road, Halifax (£190,000), Thorpe Street, Boothtown, Halifax (£17,000), Armytage Road, Brighouse (£464,000) and Gerrard Street, Halifax (£21,000).

Drainage work with Challenge Fund cash totalling £970,000 has been carried out on major routes including the A629 at Keighley Road, Halifax, and Calderdale Way, Elland, the A646 at Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, Todmorden Road, Halifax, and on stretches at Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd, the A644 Wakefield Road at Brighouse, the A62 at Cooper Bridge and the A58 at Ripponden.