This is how you can grab yourself a 10p train ticket with Northern

If you've been looking for ways to cut your train travel expenses then you are in luck.

Train operator Northern has made more than 80,000 10p tickets available for a limited time on its Advance Purchase routes across the region.

Tickets can be bought in advance on a first come-first served basis from today, Monday 19 August, while all travel must take place between 1 – 30 September.

Under the offer adults can travel for 10p, with children aged between five and 15 able to travel for 5p and under fives travel for free.

David Brown, Northern’s Managing Director, said: “We had an exciting start to the summer with the launch of our first brand new trains. And we continued the great news for customers with the first Pacer retiring.

“Now, with better trains already on the network, we want to celebrate the end of summer with an offer that gives thousands of people outstanding value travel.”

How can I purchase these tickets?

The tickets are only available via online or app purchases and must be bought by at least 11.59pm on the day before travel.

There are no discount codes needed, all you need to do is search for a journey and, if it’s on one of Northern's Advance Purchase routes you’ll be able to get the reduced rate.

Find out more about the offer here northernrailway.co.uk/sale

