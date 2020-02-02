This is why a rural Calderdale road will be closed 18 days during the day

The daytime closure of rural road in Calderdale for resurfacing work and essential maintenance will begin on Monday.

Calderdale Council is to carry out work on Bacup Road from the junction with Rochdale Road to Gorpley Wood/Halshaw Clough (just above number 238 Bacup Road).

The work is due to start on Monday February 3 and involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway surface. The work is due to be complete by Friday 21 February.

READ MORE: Ten weeks of road closures, gasworks and diversions to begin around Dean Clough Mills



Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience this closure may cause, but this work is essential to improve the surface of this rural road between Todmorden and Bacup.

“We’re doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum during the works period.

"We’ve made sure that local residents and businesses have been kept informed and we’ve scheduled the full closure during normal working hours to avoid the busy rush hour period.

“We’ve also made arrangements to ensure that emergency vehicles are accommodated at all times and school buses will be escorted through the works."

To ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, it will be necessary to close the road to traffic from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, for the duration of the works.

Residents and businesses along the closure route have been informed and access for those living or working on the road will be maintained where possible in one direction or the other, however there will be no through route.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Diversions will be in place, with traffic diverted via Todmorden, Cliveger and Bacup.

The work is due to be complete by Friday February 21.