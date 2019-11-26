This major road in Calderdale will be closed for flood alleviation works

One of the major roads in Calderdale will be closed as work is carried out on a flood alleviation scheme.

Burnley Road will be closed to vehicles in both directions at Mytholmroyd Fire Station between 11.30pm and 5am tonight (Tuesday November 26) and Wednesday November 27.

Burnley Road will be closed tonight and tomorrow

The work, which is part of the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviaition scheme is being carried out by Calderdale Council, VBA and the Environmnt Agency.

A spokesperson for the project said: "This closure is necessary to allow the reinstatement of Burnley Road to enable us to move traffic flow from the temporary diversion back onto Burnley Road from Thursday 28th November.

"The work is being done overnight to avoid a very disruptive daytime road closure.

"We recognise the disruption these works may cause to residents in the immediate area and will do everything we can to minimise noise levels.

"However, the work will involve activities such as road planing and sweeping, therefore it is unavoidable that there will be some noise from the machinery used.

A diversion will be in place for affected road users and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Emergency fire services will continue to be provided throughout the construction works

Access for pedestrians along Burnley Road will be maintained but will be managed by the operatives on site in accordance with the work ongoing.

Vehicle and pedestrian access to Westfield Terrace will remain open but vehicles will only be able to approach from the Hebden Bridge direction due to the road closure at the fire station.

Vehicles will not be able to enter or leave Longfellow Court during the times shown above on both nights.

Residents who need to leave before the works finish may need to consider leaving their vehicle elsewhere the previous evening before the works begin.

Pedestrian access to Longfellow Court will be maintained.