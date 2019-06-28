Traffic and buses diverted in Halifax as water burst closes major road for 48 hours

Traffic and bus services are being diverted following a water burst which has closed a major commuter road into Halifax.

Boothtown Road closed yesterday evening (Thursday) during rush hour and Calderdale Council has announced that the road will be closed for at least 48 hours.

The main road is closed from Claremount Road junction to the junction of Ploughcroft Lane.

There is no access to Ploughcroft from Boothtown Road or any access through the closure for vehicles.

Pedestrian access is limited due to footway damage.

The First Bus Service 576 is being diverted via Shelf Godley Lane/ Denholme Gate Road To Queensbury to own route in both directions.

This is the second time in around twelve months that Boothtown Road has suffered a water burst.

Last June the road was cracked open by gallons of water just between the junction at Ploughcroft Lane and Claremount Road.

