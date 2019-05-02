Traffic officer's pictures show the scale of the M62 dead chickens clean up operation

Earlier today a lorry shed its load of dead poultry across the M62, causing congestion for commuters this morning. As traffic conditions return to normal traffic Officer for the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, know as Traffic Dave captured these pictures of the mess.

The lorry was transporting the chicken carcasses along the M62 when the incident happened at the Gildersome/Birstall junction.

Highways England confirmed that it happened westbound between the entry slip and main carriageway.

Some of the carcasses fell into the inner lanes as well as the entry slip road.

At its peak there were long delays of over 40 minutes on the M62 and tailbacks stretching eight miles

