Dead chickens on the M62

Traffic officer's pictures show the scale of the M62 dead chickens clean up operation

These pictures show the scale of the huge clean up operation on the M62 to clear the motorway of dead chickens.

Earlier today a lorry shed its load of dead poultry across the M62, causing congestion for commuters this morning. As traffic conditions return to normal traffic Officer for the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, know as Traffic Dave captured these pictures of the mess.

The lorry was transporting the chicken carcasses along the M62 when the incident happened at the Gildersome/Birstall junction.
The lorry was transporting the chicken carcasses along the M62 when the incident happened at the Gildersome/Birstall junction.
other
Buy a Photo
Highways England confirmed that it happened westbound between the entry slip and main carriageway.
Highways England confirmed that it happened westbound between the entry slip and main carriageway.
other
Buy a Photo
Some of the carcasses fell into the inner lanes as well as the entry slip road.
Some of the carcasses fell into the inner lanes as well as the entry slip road.
other
Buy a Photo
At its peak there were long delays of over 40 minutes on the M62 and tailbacks stretching eight miles
At its peak there were long delays of over 40 minutes on the M62 and tailbacks stretching eight miles
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2