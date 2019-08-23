Trains cancelled between Brighouse and Leeds due to railway track breaking

Train services between Brighouse and Leeds have been cancelled due to a broken rail.

Northern by Arriva has confirmed that services running through the stations will be cancelled, delayed or diverted.

Disruption is expected until 4pm

A spokesperson for the train company said: "The line from Leeds to Brighouse via Dewsbury is blocked due to reports of a broken rail near Morley.

"The line is open from Brighouse to Leeds. Customers are advised to travel to Huddersfield or Brighouse and connect with return services.

