Travel woes for Calderdale motorists as these roadworks are set to overrun

Motorists in Calderdale are facing extra disruption as gas upgrades and the resulting roadworks are set to last longer than planned.

The North of England’s gas distributer, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing a total of £380,000 to upgrade the gas distribution network in the Elland Bridge area of Halifax.

The roadworks and gas pipe replacement project is set to overrun in West Vale

The works are being carried out simultaneously in West Vale and on Halifax Road, having been planned in partnership with Calderdale Council.

READ MORE: This is why a rural Calderdale road will be closed 18 days during the day



The works at Stainland Road in West Vale began January 6 and were originally scheduled to last six weeks.

However, because additional works are also taking place on Saddleworth Road, the West Vale works are now expected to complete on February 28.

NGN said this is to prevent any future further disruption of the four-way junction by the Co-op store.

READ MORE: Ten weeks of road closures, gasworks and diversions to begin around Dean Clough Mills



Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority and we apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible.

“We know they can have a major impact on road users, so want thank all our customers for their patience at this time. We have worked closely with Calderdale Council to incorporate these extra works to minimise any future disruption for customers.’’

The Halifax Road section of works is, expected to be completed on March 20.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.